Water main break closes part of Brandt Pike for repairs

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A water main broke at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Lane Garden Circle Wednesday evening, closing the area for repairs.
Huber Heights Dispatch could not tell 2 NEWS what caused the break or what time the break happened.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
