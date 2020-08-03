Montgomery County residents asked to conserve water due to water main break in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Dayton Monday.

The break was reported around 2:15 pm Monday at the intersection of E. Third Street and N. Keowee Street. Heavy flooding was reported on the street and crews were forced to close Keowee Street from E. Third Street to Valley Street.

#TRAFFICALERT – North Keowee St. is shut down between Valley St. and E. First St. due to a large water main break.

This area will be shut down for an extended period of time. Please avoid the area while crews work on the problem. — City of Dayton, Ohio (@cityofdayton) August 3, 2020

There is no estimate at this time when the road will be reopened and Montgomery County residents are being asked to conserve water in the meantime.

“Montgomery County is aware of a water main break within the limits of the City of Dayton. The City of Dayton provides water to Montgomery County and its customers. We are closely monitoring our water towers and at this time, our residents should attempt to conserve water to reduce the strain on the combined system. Please be on the lookout for additional updates.” Montgomery County Environmental Services

A spokesperson with Miami Valley Hospital says the break has affected their normal water supply at the main campus. The hospital has switched to reserve water supplies and bottled water, and continues to maintain normal operations while the main is repaired.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County issued a statement saying, “Due to a major water main break, numerous food service operators may be without water. If you are a restaurant, bar or grocery store and do not have water service, you are advised to close until service is returned.”

Because of the break, the Dayton campus of Sinclair Community College is closed on August 3.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated when more information is available.