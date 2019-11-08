Water main break closes E. Monument in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A water main break Thursday night closed East Monument Avenue in Dayton.

Dayton Water crews are on the scene at E. Monument Avenue east of Keowee Street working to repair the 20-inch line that burst around 8:30 pm Thursday. Crews have been working through the night to repair the break.

The break caused water outages at surrounding government building but crews were able to restore service with a temporary fix while repairs to main line were made.

Heavy equipment has been brought in to make repairs. Crews expect to have the line fixed and the road open by Friday afternoon.

Dayton Public Works said cold weather may have been the cause of the failure. No residences were affected.

