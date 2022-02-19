FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Franklin residents should avoid the area of Main Street near Scneck Road after both a water and gas line broke Saturday morning.

Khristi Dunn, Clerk of Council said in a release that the gas main break does not pose any danger to residents, and there is no evacuation order in place.

The gas line will be repaired first, meaning the water main may not be repaired until 6 pm on Saturday. After the repairs are completed, affected residents will be directly contacted with a boil water order.

Residents on Vanhorn Avenue through Art Avenue will not have water until the line is repaired, the release said, and this outage may affect other areas as well. Some of these residents may also see a gas outage during the day.

