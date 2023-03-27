DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents will see the impact of a water main break in a portion of Miami Township at the intersection of Lehigh Place and Lamme Road on Wednesday.

At this time, residents do have water, but Montgomery County Environmental Services will begin to prepare the area for construction early Wednesday morning, which will include shutting water service down at approximately 5 a.m. for nearly the entire day.

The residential addresses that are considered an “outage during repair” by Wednesday’s shut off are:

2449 RULLA CT

2448 RULLA CT

2437 RULLA CT

2436 RULLA CT

2424 RULLA CT

2423 RULLA CT

2410 RULLA CT

4762 LAMME RD

4750 LAMME RD

4732 LAMME RD

4718 LAMME RD

4706 LAMME RD

4640 LAMME RD

4627 LAMME RD

4624 LAMME RD

4617 LAMME RD

4606 LAMME RD

4597 LAMME RD

1989 BURNHAM LN

1976 BURNHAM LN

1975 BURNHAM LN

1964 BURNHAM LN

1950 BURNHAM LN

1928 BURNHAM LN

2298 LEHIGH PL

Water service is expected to be returned Wednesday evening, but residents in the red areas will be under a boil advisory for at least 24 hours after water pressure is returned. During this time, residents in the orange area may see discolored water.

Residents are encouraged to do laundry and bathe on Tuesday. If you decide to do laundry after the water is restored Wednesday evening, you should check your water for clarity to avoid discoloration.

Water pressure and safety is expected to be returned to normal by Friday. While under a boil advisory, residents are asked to boil their water at a rolling boil for three minutes.

Questions can be directed to the Montgomery County Environmental Services by calling (937)-781-2500.