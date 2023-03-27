DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents will see the impact of a water main break in a portion of Miami Township at the intersection of Lehigh Place and Lamme Road on Wednesday.
At this time, residents do have water, but Montgomery County Environmental Services will begin to prepare the area for construction early Wednesday morning, which will include shutting water service down at approximately 5 a.m. for nearly the entire day.
The residential addresses that are considered an “outage during repair” by Wednesday’s shut off are:
2449 RULLA CT
2448 RULLA CT
2437 RULLA CT
2436 RULLA CT
2424 RULLA CT
2423 RULLA CT
2410 RULLA CT
4762 LAMME RD
4750 LAMME RD
4732 LAMME RD
4718 LAMME RD
4706 LAMME RD
4640 LAMME RD
4627 LAMME RD
4624 LAMME RD
4617 LAMME RD
4606 LAMME RD
4597 LAMME RD
1989 BURNHAM LN
1976 BURNHAM LN
1975 BURNHAM LN
1964 BURNHAM LN
1950 BURNHAM LN
1928 BURNHAM LN
2298 LEHIGH PL
Water service is expected to be returned Wednesday evening, but residents in the red areas will be under a boil advisory for at least 24 hours after water pressure is returned. During this time, residents in the orange area may see discolored water.
Residents are encouraged to do laundry and bathe on Tuesday. If you decide to do laundry after the water is restored Wednesday evening, you should check your water for clarity to avoid discoloration.
Water pressure and safety is expected to be returned to normal by Friday. While under a boil advisory, residents are asked to boil their water at a rolling boil for three minutes.
Questions can be directed to the Montgomery County Environmental Services by calling (937)-781-2500.