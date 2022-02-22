DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With expected record rainfall in the next few days, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), AAA and City of Dayton Water Department leaders are all gearing up for flooding and bad driving conditions.

“Certainly where we see flooding issues we’re going to be putting up barricades and telling people the road is closed, and there’s high water ahead. When you see those high barricades don’t drive around them. They’re there for a reason,” said ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning.

Bruning encouraged drivers not to drive through flooding even if they don’t see a barricade. “We’re just reminding [drivers] when you see that high water turn around don’t drown. We see that a lot, but it doesn’t take much moving water to move your vehicle off the road. Also, if you can’t see under that water you don’t know if that roadway’s been undermined a lot.”

Locally, ODOT District 7 Public Information Officer Tiffany Oliphant pleaded with drivers to be careful, “We just need drivers to slow down, pay attention. If you see high water, you know it’s raining right now. Don’t go through that. That doesn’t work for you. Then you get the firefighters out and they have to help you when you’re stuck.”

Public and Government Affairs AAA Manager Kara Hitchens hoped drivers put safety first and leave distractions down. “Whether its water on the roadways, a crash up ahead of you, you’re gonna wanna scan the roadways so you can be prepared for that,” said Hitchens.

Hitchens said speeding is another issue that causes vehicle accidents in these types of conditions. “You’re gonna wanna pay attention to the road. You’re not gonna wanna tailgate because you’re gonna wanna be able to make a maneuver if the car in front of you gets in trouble,” said Hitchens.

The City of Dayton Water Department Director Michael Powell said he and his team are also ready anytime there’s heavy rain and flooding in the forecast, “All of the catch basins in the streets collect water and send it to our storm system, which channels that water to the rivers. What can happen is you can have a lot of rain at once, and the system just needs to catch up sometimes.”

Powell also asked drivers to use caution when the water piles up. “Don’t run through standing water with our vehicles and those kinds of things. Just using sound judgment will help keep us safe while the system catches up.”

Bruning said the ODOT team is also prepared for snow and sleet we could see in the coming days, “Anytime from about Thursday afternoon to about Friday travel certainly could be a little dicey across parts of Ohio.”



Powell encouraged anyone who notices a clogged catch basin to contact the City of Dayton Water Department at (937)-333-4800.