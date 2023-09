DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Keep an eye on your mailbox, Dayton residents! The city’s 2024 public opinion survey is coming soon, along with a chance to win a $500 gift card.

The survey is anonymous, and residents are chosen at random by the city’s third-party vendor.

Those chosen will receive their packets within the next week or two. An estimated 10,000 to 13,000 packets in total will be sent out.

This year’s goal is to receive roughly 10 percent of packets back from residents.