BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A local veteran celebrated a very special milestone on Saturday.

Family and friends gathered alongside retired World War II Veteran Byron Davis to celebrate his 100th birthday at Rob’s Restaurant in Brookville. Members from the local American Legion and VFW also came out to the restaurant to take part in the celebration.

2 NEWS spoke with Davis at his party about the stories of his life. He can remember a special event from when he was just a child about his grandparents.

“Grandpa took grandma to Missouri,” Davis said. “I was 3-years-old. I can remember the ferry across the Mississippi River, the ferry.”

Davis said on his birthday he is feeling great and happy.