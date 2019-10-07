WATCH: Video shows suspect shooting at police during pursuit

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – New dash came video, released by Riverside Police, shows the car chase that included an officer-involved shooting on Sep. 29.

The pursuit began in Riverside, according to authorities, and ended at the intersection of Burkhardt and S. Garland avenues in Dayton. The video shows the chase beginning at a drive-thru mart and the suspect leading officers on a pursuit through residential neighborhoods in Riverside.

At one point, another cruiser taps the suspect’s car, causing it to spin out. As the suspect works to continue the pursuit, he is seen possibly shooting at police out of the driver’s side window.

The chase continues before the cruiser’s camera loses the suspect after going through an intersection.

According to Riverside police, dispatchers received a call Sunday afternoon about suspicious activity near the Kroger on Spinning Road. They were told the person had a gun, according to Chief Frank Robinson.

“Subsequently, shots were fired from the suspect,” Chief Robinson said. “Officers returned fire. There was a pursuit.”

Authorities say the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Adam Cottrill, was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses tell 2 NEWS the suspect was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.