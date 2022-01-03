HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – New video has been released of a crash involving an RTA bus that injured several people in Harrison Twp.

In the short video obtained by 2 NEWS, you can see a car crash into the RTA bus. Five people were injured in the two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 30, including the RTA bus driver.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the RTA bus was at a stop sign when a car driving at a high rate of speed hit the bus at the intersection of Turner Road and Klepinger Road. The car was reportedly stolen from Xenia.

Four teenagers in the car and the RTA bus driver were all critically injured and taken to the hospital. The CEO of the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority released the following statement Monday on the crash:

First and foremost, the RTA is very grateful for the quick response of first responders and those who witnessed the crash and assisted our driver, Bobby Brown, and the occupants of the other vehicle following an accident on Thursday, Dec. 30 on Klepinger Road at Turner Road in Harrison Township. Mr. Brown is a 24-year veteran bus driver, and we understand he is on the road recovery. This was a very serious accident. We will support the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office while they continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this crash. Robert Ruzinsky, CEO of the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA)