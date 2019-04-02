WATCH: Video of police cruiser hit released
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Video of a suspect intentionally crashing into a Dayton Police Department cruiser was released Monday.
In one of the videos, you can see the officer involved pull into a gas station at Gettysburg and Free Pike around 10 pm March 26.
The car backs up in an effort to get away and then rams the police car.
READ MORE: Dayton Police looking for driver who intentionally hit cruiser head-on
Shortly after the crash, a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy saw a similar car, thinking it was the car that just rammed the cruiser, and pursued that vehicle.
This second car also fled the traffic stop, when authorities found the car on US-35 eastbound near Infirmary Rd.
The passenger was apprehended, but the driver ran off.
App users click here to watch the videos
Dayton police are still searching for the driver of the black Monte Carlo that hit police, while Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies and Trotwood police look for the driver of the second car that ran from the traffic stop.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vigil for Cheryl Coker planned Tuesday night
The vigil begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the billboard on Spinning Road.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cedarville University to open teaching pharmacy
The Cedar Care Village Pharmacy will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.Read More »
-
Gov. DeWine says he's 'cautiously optimistic' about gas tax talks
Ohio House and Senate leaders remain at an impasse about the amount the gas and diesel taxes should be.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 transported to hospital after driver runs stop sign in Shelby County
Around 6:54 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Hardin Wapakoneta Road and Mason Road.Read More »
-
Young Eagles essay contest gives kids chance to fly
For many years, talented students have been able to take flight with pilot Sean Tucker ahead of the show.Read More »