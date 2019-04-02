WATCH: Video of police cruiser hit released

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Video of a suspect intentionally crashing into a Dayton Police Department cruiser was released Monday.

In one of the videos, you can see the officer involved pull into a gas station at Gettysburg and Free Pike around 10 pm March 26.

The car backs up in an effort to get away and then rams the police car.

Shortly after the crash, a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy saw a similar car, thinking it was the car that just rammed the cruiser, and pursued that vehicle.

This second car also fled the traffic stop, when authorities found the car on US-35 eastbound near Infirmary Rd.

The passenger was apprehended, but the driver ran off.

Dayton police are still searching for the driver of the black Monte Carlo that hit police, while Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies and Trotwood police look for the driver of the second car that ran from the traffic stop.

