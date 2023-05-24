DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Thursday, May 18, a suspect shot two men at the Moraine DMAX facility, killing one and injuring the other. The surviving victim is now speaking to the public about how he says DMAX handled the incident as well as the events leading up to the shooting.

According to a release, Kelley Suber was a bystander during the argument between two other employees. He and Jeffery James Allen III were both shot, and Allen was pronounced dead on the scene.

Suber spoke alongside his attorney Michael Wright, who is also representing Allen’s family, at the law offices of Wright & Schulte at 11 a.m. You can watch the event in the video player above.

Suber and Wright alleged that the company and the union were aware of the issues between the suspect and Allen before the shooting happened. They also said employees have alleged that security was almost non-existent at the building.

According to Suber, employees constantly brought in bookbags for lunches, and these bags were not searched. Suber and Wright also alleged that the company was aware the suspect had a gun with him but did nothing to remove him or the firearm from the premises.

The law office is continuing to investigate the state of the DMAX facility security at this time. Paul Tanis, DMAX plant director, explained that, according to workplace policy, firearms were not permitted on the property. Security is on-site 24/7 and responded quickly to the shooting. Security officers also assisted local emergency response teams.