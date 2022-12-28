Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have released dashcam footage of the chase that ended in a dangerous crash in Piqua Tuesday.

According to Miami Valley Today, a pickup truck was seen fleeing the scene of what was initially reported as a car crashing into a building.

Officers found the building unharmed and began to chase the fleeing vehicle at low speeds on treacherous, snowy roads. The truck then picked up speed, driving more than 50 mph at which point the officers stopped the chase.

Moments later, the truck collided with a car and a UPS box truck. Both the driver of the car and the driver of the pickup truck were brought to the hospital.

No charges have been announced at this time.