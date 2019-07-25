WATCH: Troopers toss stop sticks into driver’s path during I-75 chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Newly-released dash cam video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the moments troopers deployed stop sticks to stop a chase on I-75 Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: 1 arrested after high-speed chase on I-75

Troopers attempted to stop a driver on I-75 southbound and the driver refused to stop, leading a chase that reached speeds as high as 100 miles per hour.

Stop sticks were tossed into the driver’s path near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard:

APP USERS: TAP HERE TO SEE THE MOMENT TROOPERS DEPLOYED STOP STICKS

No one was injured in the incident.

The driver was taken into custody.