WATCH: Troopers toss stop sticks into driver’s path during I-75 chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Newly-released dash cam video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the moments troopers deployed stop sticks to stop a chase on I-75 Wednesday morning.
Troopers attempted to stop a driver on I-75 southbound and the driver refused to stop, leading a chase that reached speeds as high as 100 miles per hour.
Stop sticks were tossed into the driver’s path near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard:
No one was injured in the incident.
The driver was taken into custody.