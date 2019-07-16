WATCH: Suspect wanted for breaking into Sky Asian Cuisine

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Surveillance video caught a suspect accused of breaking and entering at Sky Asian Cuisine over the weekend. Now, police need your help tracking him down.

It happened on July 13 between the hours of 6:18 am and 6:28 am at the restaurant located at 4090 Wilmington Pike, according to Kettering Police.

It is unclear at this time if anything was taken from the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kowalski at 937-296-2572.

