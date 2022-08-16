MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is on the run after leading police on a chase onto I-675 in Centerville.

At 5:14 p.m. on Monday, Middletown police officers saw a suspect fire shots from the window of a red Pontiac, the Middletown police said. As the vehicle began to pull over, the officers began giving commands, and the suspect drove away, leading police on a chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect rammed his car into a Middletown police cruiser by Roosevelt Boulevard and Grand Avenue before continuing to drive away. Officers followed the suspect until they were forced to stop the pursuit at I-675 in Centerville due to heavy traffic and concerns about erratic driving.

State Troopers later found the red Pontiac abandoned at I-675 near mile marker 7. Officers searched the vehicle and found a weapon as well as spent casings. They attempted to track the suspect using a K9 team, but the driver could not be found.

This incident remains under investigation.