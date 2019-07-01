WATCH: Suspect caught breaking into Young Chow in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was caught on camera breaking into Young Chow in Kettering last week.

Police say the individual entered through the front door around 5:25 am wearing a baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark shoes.

The suspect also appears to wear glasses.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect got away with any cash or merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 937-296-2555 and ask for Officer Woolf.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.