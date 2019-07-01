WATCH: Suspect caught breaking into Young Chow in Kettering

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was caught on camera breaking into Young Chow in Kettering last week.

Police say the individual entered through the front door around 5:25 am wearing a baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark shoes.

The suspect also appears to wear glasses.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect got away with any cash or merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 937-296-2555 and ask for Officer Woolf.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS