DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was arrested Wednesday after crashing an ATV during a police chase in Dayton.

Dash and body camera video released by the Dayton Police Department shows officers pass the suspect around 6:45 p.m. on Guenther Road.

The ATV did not have a license plate or any turn signals, making it not street legal.

When officers attempted to get behind the ATV, police say the suspect began passing the center line to get around vehicles, driving recklessly and almost striking several different vehicles.

The suspect also passed cars left of center and ran several red lights and stop signs before veering off the road into a nearby field, according to police.

Police located the suspect after he crashed in a wooded area. Body camera video shows the moment police found him hiding behind a tree.

Officers took the man into custody. He is facing a charge of Felony Failure to Comply.