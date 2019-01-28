WATCH: Surveillance video captures Cricket Wireless suspects

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Police have released surveillance footage of an armed robbery at a Cricket Wireless store last week in the hopes that the public can help identify one of the suspects involved.

On January 23, two men entered the store located on West Siebenthaler Avenue, tied up an employee, and robbed the store of more than 40 cell phones before leaving through a back entrance and jumping into a getaway car driven by a third suspect.

The employee was eventually able to free himself and ran next door to a Huntington bank location, where a bank employee called 911.

READ MORE: Cricket Wireless employee says suspects tied him up, robbed store

Police say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the black male seen in the clip rummaging through the store’s back room.

An arrest warrant has already been issued for Brian Burnett in connection with the robbery, who can also be seen walking through the back room.

READ MORE: Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with Cricket Wireless robbery

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burnett or the identity of the other suspect in the video is asked to call Montgomery County’s Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.

