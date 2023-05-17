CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Doctors spoke to the public after a student-athlete from Stebbins High School received a new heart.

The student, Ebonie Sherwood, joined a team of doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to speak at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. UC Health Cardiologist Umama Gorsi, MD; UC Health heart transplant surgeon Louis Louis, MD; and UC Health critical care specialist Suzanne Bennett, MD all spoke at the conference.

Sherwood’s mother, Beverly Sherwood, also joined her daughter at the press conference.

Ebonie Sherwood received a new heart on March 20 after she had collapsed with a sudden cardiac arrest. She has spent the past 10 weeks in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU).

Ebonie Sherwood was released from the hospital on May 17.

