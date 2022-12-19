Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield has selected its newest police chief – the first female police chief in the city’s history.

On Monday, Dec. 19, the city will hold a news conference concerning the selection of Capt. Allison Elliott as the next Springfield Police Division Chief. The event will be held at 2:30 p.m.

The search for a new police chief began after Chief Lee Graf announced his retirement in September.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the Springfield community throughout my career,” Graf said at the announcement. “I have been privileged to work alongside some of the finest men and women in law enforcement, both within the Division and throughout Clark County and the Miami Valley. I have full faith and confidence that this community will continue to be well-served in the capable hands of my fellow officers after my departure.”

The job listing was posted that same month and candidates from multiple states applied for the position.

The group of 32 applicants was narrowed down to seven candidates, including two current employees of the Springfield Police Division. After interviews, the seven were reduced to four and each underwent an assessment process.

In early December, the city of Springfield announced that two candidates had advanced to the final stage of the search. One of the women was from their own division: Captain Allison Elliott.

On Friday, City Manager Bryan Heck announced Elliott’s appointment as Chief, pending affirmation by the Springfield City Commission.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this appointment and I look forward to this

next chapter in public service,” Elliott said in a release. “Springfield is a vibrant community that is

experiencing an exciting transition of growth and progress. It’s going to be a privilege to

lead and work alongside a distinguished and dedicated group of people who take public

safety to heart.”

Captain Elliott and Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck will both speak on Elliott’s selection on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Watch the full press conference in the video player above.