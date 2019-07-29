WATCH: Springboro officers help save man’s life on I-75

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Please use viewer discretion.

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springboro Police Department is commending the actions of two officers who helped save the life of a man who went into cardiac arrest on I-75 earlier this month.

On July 13 around 1:05 pm, Officers Emmal and Baker pulled over a vehicle as it got onto I-75 for a minor traffic violation, when they realized the car’s passenger was in distress.

As they tried to speak further with the passenger, he went into cardiac arrest.

The officers quickly pulled the man from the car, applied an automated external defibrillator (AED), and began CPR.

The officers continued CPR and used the AED, shocking him three times over the course of roughly eight minutes on the side of the highway until the Franklin EMS squad arrived.

The EMS team continued to treat the man as he was transported to the hospital.

The man is now alert and doing well, officials say.

“These two officers’ actions, along with all involved in this incident, helped save this man’s life. We are proud of the department and these two officers for the continued high level of service we strive to provide for our community,” the department said in a statement Monday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.