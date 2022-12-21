Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fritz and Fiona met a special visitor as Santa made his rounds at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The Cincinnati Zoo posted a video on its webpage showing Santa visiting the animals and bringing them a Christmas gift of their favorite snacks.

“Some first-time Santa visitors get a little shy around him, and that was the case with baby hippo Fritz when the big man dropped off presents for the hippos last week,” Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard explained. “The other hippos, elephants, red pandas, and Rico the porcupine happily tore into their gifts.”

You can see Santa too during the PNC Festival of Lights. This event runs through January 8, but Santa will only be visiting for one more week. But you can still enjoy the lights and celebration after Christmas has passed.

“Santa will be gone, but there’s still plenty to do,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “It’s a great opportunity for those who receive memberships as a holiday gift to come out and see why PNC Festival of Lights is the best! It’s also a great destination for families that want to ring in the New Year before midnight!”

For more information on current events at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, click here.