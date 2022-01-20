Warning: Some might find the video above disturbing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The RTA released video Thursday of a shooting that injured three people, including a bus driver in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting was reported at the RTA Hub on 4 South Main Street at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday. Sergeant Williams with dispatch said three people were arguing on the bus when the driver intervened and was shot in the groin area. Two juvenile suspects were later detained on East 6th Street.

In the beginning of the video, you can hear the moment gunshots were fired. You can see people running off the bus after the shooting. Another portion of video showed a fight on the bus that police said escalated to the gunfire.

One suspect was charged with felony assault and is in the Juvenile Justice Center and the other was charged with tampering of evidence and was released on supervised home detention.

The injuries of the three people shot are not life-threatening. The incident is under investigation.