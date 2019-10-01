1  of  2
Breaking News
SWAT on scene of standoff in Riverside Victim taken to hospital after reported shooting in Dayton
Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Porch pirate swipes package from Kettering home within one minute of delivery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Home security footage caught a porch pirate swiping a package from a Kettering resident’s front porch roughly one minute after it was delivered.

The theft happened around 1 pm in the 3800 block of Benfield Drive on Tuesday.

Based on the speed of the crime, Kettering Police believe the man had to have been waiting nearby for the delivery.

We need your help! We are trying to identify this guy who took a package from a front porch in the 3800 block of…

Posted by Kettering Police Department on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect should call dispatch at 937-296-2555 and ask for Detective Schomburg. You can also send the Kettering Police Department a message through Facebook.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS