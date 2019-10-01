WATCH: Porch pirate swipes package from Kettering home within one minute of delivery

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Home security footage caught a porch pirate swiping a package from a Kettering resident’s front porch roughly one minute after it was delivered.

The theft happened around 1 pm in the 3800 block of Benfield Drive on Tuesday.

Based on the speed of the crime, Kettering Police believe the man had to have been waiting nearby for the delivery.

We need your help! We are trying to identify this guy who took a package from a front porch in the 3800 block of… Posted by Kettering Police Department on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect should call dispatch at 937-296-2555 and ask for Detective Schomburg. You can also send the Kettering Police Department a message through Facebook.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.