KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — An unknown graduate from Kettering Fairmont High School contacted the Kettering Police Department regarding alleged inappropriate messaging he was receiving from a teacher at the school.

The Kettering City School District encouraged him to contact the Kettering Police Department and make a report, which the student did. The police then started an investigation.

Police say the alleged crimes happened years ago, but the investigation began just weeks ago.

Once the district learned of the allegations on Nov. 19, Kettering City Schools Superintendent Melinda McCarty-Stewart says Matthew Koehler, 37, was placed on administrative leave. Koehler was identified by McCarty-Stewart as a music teacher within the district. He was employed and hired by the Kettering City School District in 2012.

The graduate student made accusations that they were inappropriately touched by Koehler, who maintained contact after graduation, according to police.

During the investigation, police reportedly located pornographic material involving minors on Koehler’s phone. Due to those findings, Koehler was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Koehler has been charged with the following:

2 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony

Pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony

Pandering obscenity of a minor, a fourth-degree felony

Koehler is currently being held in the Kettering Jail and will be transferred to the Montgomery County Jail. Kettering Police Chief Protsman says Koehler has never been arrested before.

McCarty-Stewart says counselors will be available for everyone who may be in need, in light of the investigation.

“We are equipped and prepared to help with any kind of crisis counseling. Our administrators are counseling our staff with a very caring staff, and they will be available and prepared to help,” said McCarty-Stewart.

The Kettering Police Department is asking for any other alleged victims to come forward with information. Kettering police can be reached at 937-296-2555.