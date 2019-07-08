WATCH: Police stop wrong-way driver on I-675 SB

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver is charged is charged with an OVI after driving the wrong way along I-675 Sunday night.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras captured the driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near Dayton Yellow Springs Road around 10 pm:

Officers were able to pull the driver over after several drivers called 911 to report the incident.

Luckily, there were no collisions and no one was injured.

