DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New body cam video released hours ago shows police responding to a massive fire at the Super 8 motel in Vandalia over the weekend.

The fire happened Sunday just after 4 a.m. Video shows the flames roaring out of the upper-floor windows.

Law enforcement evacuated the motel while fire crews from nine departments worked to put out the flames. One person was sent to the hospital after spraining their ankle while evacuating.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.