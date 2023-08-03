DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers from the Dayton Police Department rescued a man who was trapped after a truck crashed into his home early Thursday morning.

According to police, a truck crashed into a home on Sylvan Drive just before 2 a.m. Thursday. When police arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle sitting inside the home and a man trapped under pieces of furniture. The driver was nowhere to be found.

Officers hurried to pull the furniture off the man and got everyone out of the home. Bodycam footage shows one officer saying he smelled gas, and they evacuated as quickly as possible. No one else was inside the home at the time of the collision.

Fire crews were called and put up shoring to make sure the home did not collapse. Crews also confirmed that the truck had hit the home’s water heater, causing a gas leak. Utilities were shut off, and the home was ventilated.

The resident was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a passenger in the truck was detained but will not be charged, police said.