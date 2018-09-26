WATCH: Police release dash cam video of chase following armed carjacking

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have released dash cam video of an armed carjacking that took place earlier this week.

You can see Dayton officers chasing a car at speeds reaching up to 70 miles per hour, trying to pull it over.

The driver eventually loses control and rammed into a vacant building on North Main Street near Marathon Avenue.

Officers say it started when a man called police from the Shell gas station at Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue on Monday morning, saying his car was stolen at gunpoint.

Officers arrested a juvenile for the crime.