WATCH: Police release dash cam video of chase following armed carjacking
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have released dash cam video of an armed carjacking that took place earlier this week.
You can see Dayton officers chasing a car at speeds reaching up to 70 miles per hour, trying to pull it over.
The driver eventually loses control and rammed into a vacant building on North Main Street near Marathon Avenue.
Officers say it started when a man called police from the Shell gas station at Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue on Monday morning, saying his car was stolen at gunpoint.
Officers arrested a juvenile for the crime.
