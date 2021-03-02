WATCH: Police looking for suspect who tried to set Dayton building on fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect accused of trying to set a building on fire.

The Dayton Police Department said the suspect in the video above attempted to set the office building at the Bancroft Apartments on fire twice.

The incident on the video happened on Friday, Feb. 26 around 12:45 a.m. The department said the building suffered some damage to the exterior.

If you recognize the person or know anything about the crime, call (937) 333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.