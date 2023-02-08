DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Video posted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows troopers finding suspected narcotics in a car after arresting a domestic violence suspect in Washington Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Dayton Post found a suspect wanted for Domestic Violence in Washington Township. Officers stopped the man at a local gas station and arrested him.

Video shows the troopers searching the man’s car after his arrest and finding two bags OSHP said contained suspected illegal narcotics.

The OSHP released dashcam and bodycam footage of the incident.