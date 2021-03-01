WATCH: OSHP trooper hit on I-75 NB, suffers minor injuries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video of a Sunday crash in which a trooper cruiser was hit.

Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS they were called to a crash involving three police cruisers Sunday on I-75 NB near 675.

While on scene, one OSHP cruiser and two Miamisburg police cruisers were hit by another car.

The trooper from the Dayton Post in the video suffered minor injuries from the incident along with a Miamisburg officer.

OSHP said the driver was cited for failure to move over for an emergency vehicle and a marked lanes violation.