DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers rescued a woodland friend from a Clearmont County highway, new video shows.

Body camera footage shows a trooper attempting to coax a faun from under a piece of construction equipment before it ran into the roadway. After some assistance from another Trooper, they were able to coax the faun into a nearby woodline.

Both the east and westbound lanes of State Route 32 were shut down until the small fawn was safely returned to the woods.