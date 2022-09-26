SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials will provide an update on the firefighters injured while fighting a blaze in Springfield over the weekend.

On Sunday, September 25, crews responded to a fire in on the 600 block of Rice Street. By the time crews arrived, four adults and one dog had safely escaped the building.

According to a release, crews were working on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.

As crews hurried to leave the now extreme heat, one firefighter fell down a flight of stairs. Two other firefighters received minor injuries.

The firefighter who fell was brought to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. At this time there has been no word on their condition, however, Springfield Fire Rescue Division Chief Brian Miller is expected to provide an update on Monday.

The other firefighters were treated for their injuries and have since been released.

Miller will hold a press conference on Monday, September 26 at 11 a.m. at the Springfield City Hall. You can watch it live here on WDTN.com.