The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is expected to offer comments Tuesday at 10 a.m. on yesterday’s fatal car crash that claimed the lives of a sheriff’s deputy and a second driver.

Deputy Joshua Hamilton had been heading south on State Route 503 around 4 a.m. Monday when his vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Gayhart II. Gayhart was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hamilton was transported to an area hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

Hamilton had joined the force in May 2022, initially assigned to the jail before being promoted to road patrol in June 2023.

He leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter.