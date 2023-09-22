DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and others will be speaking on the future of the county jail Friday afternoon.

According to a release by the county, a new conference will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 to discuss the future of the Montgomery County Jail.

Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman, Commissioner Judy Dodge, Sheriff Rob Streck, Judge David Brannon, County Administrator Michael Colbert as well as President and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association Sarah Hackenbracht are all expected to be in attendance.

