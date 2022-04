DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County’s Common Peas Court will swear in a new judge on Thursday, April 7.

According to a release, the court will hold a ceremony in Courtroom No. 2 for the swearing-in of Judge Robert Hanseman as Judge of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, General Division. It will take place at 3 pm at 41 North Perry Street in Dayton.

We will stream the swearing-in ceremony live here at WDTN.com.