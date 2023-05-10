DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Infant death is on the rise due to unsafe sleep practices, and recalled loungers are only making the issue worse.

The county will be holding a conference on the topic on Wednesday, May 10 at 1 p.m.

Members of Montgomery County leadership will be present as well as Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger, Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jennifer Wentzel and PHDMC Community Health Advocate Angela Grayson.

According to a release by the county, a total of eight deaths have been reported as due to unsafe sleep practices. Two of these deaths included the recalled loungers.

“Infants haven’t developed the strength they need to pull air in or push air out when their chest or abdomen becomes compressed or when their mouth or nose is obstructed by bedding or pillows,” said Dr. Kent Harshbarger, Montgomery County Coroner. “It also takes time for the muscles needed to move their necks and heads to fully develop, so placing them to sleep at an incline can cause them to fall asleep in a chin-to-chest position which can restrict their airway.”

The release explains that infants should always sleep alone on their backs in a crib, bassinet or play yard. These locations should have nothing loose that could cause the child to suffocate such as blankets or toys. These sleeping spaces should be able to pass up-to-date regulations.

“Our hearts go out to all families who have experienced the loss of a precious child,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “We want to remind everyone to double-check that the products they’re using are safe for sleep and haven’t been recalled.”

To see if an item has been recalled, you can search online on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission page here.

You can watch the conference LIVE in the video player above.