WATCH: Montgomery Co. deputy arrested for OVI

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for driving under the influence this week.

Deputies say Abby Dudley was stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Beavercreek just after midnight on Tuesday.

According to court records, Dudley is pleading not guilty to several charges including OVI and driving with an expired license.

OSP dashcam video shows her car on US-35 going over the line on the exit to I-675 before she swerves back onto US-35.

After she’s pulled over, troopers give Dudley a sobriety test before she’s placed in handcuffs.

Deputies say she is still working in the Sheriff’s Office.

Her pre-trial hearing is set for July 18.

