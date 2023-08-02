DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — London police have released dash cam footage of the chase turned hostage situation that ended in Vandalia on Wednesday.

Around 1:30 a.m., an officer in London attempted to stop a vehicle for having no taillights and no visible registration. The officer was given fraudulent registration information, and when the officer returned to the cruiser to check it out, the suspect fled.

Dash cam footage shows the officer running back to his cruiser, and the chase begins.

Later, law enforcement followed the van to a truck stop. This where the two suspects, one man and one woman, got out of their car and ran away.

The officer takes off after them on foot. He pulls his taser and shouts for them to put their hands up. When the officer rounds the van he falls back, shouting “gun”. The suspects then get into a parked semi, taking a hostage.

