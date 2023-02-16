DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS is coming to you live online as severe weather is expected in the Miami Valley.

Check out some of the biggest stories As Seen on 2 NEWS on Thursday, Feb. 16:

Commission approves FUSUS surveillance tech for Dayton police: click here

Parity Inc. luncheon honors African American male leaders: click here

1 injured in Beavercreek police officer-involved crash; Arrest made: click here

Residents press for answers in East Palestine derailment: click here

WDTN 2 NEWS Show Schedule

Here is the WDTN 2 NEWS regular programming schedule subject to preemptions. The video player above will air a delayed stream of newscast’s two hours after scheduled times. Monday – Friday 4:30 am – 9:00 am | 2 NEWS Today 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm | Living Dayton 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm | First at Four 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm | Five on 2 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 6 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm | 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW 11:00 pm – 11:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 11 Saturday and Sunday 6:00 am – 8:00 am | 2 NEWS Today Weekend 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 6 10:00 pm – 10:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW 11:00 pm – 11:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 11

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.