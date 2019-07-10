Trotwood-Madison officials speak on tornado recovery efforts

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Trotwood-Madison City Schools are expected to provide an update Wednesday night on their tornado recovery efforts.

They want to convey to Trotwood and Dayton-area communities their latest initiatives to support the school district by discussing donors and the district’s next steps.

Hundreds of students were displaced after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.  

