Trotwood-Madison officials speak on tornado recovery efforts

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Trotwood-Madison City Schools are expected to provide an update Wednesday night on their tornado recovery efforts.

They want to convey to Trotwood and Dayton-area communities their latest initiatives to support the school district by discussing donors and the district’s next steps.

Hundreds of students were displaced after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.