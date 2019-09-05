WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in Skylar Richardson trial

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Testimony continues on Thursday in the trial of Brooke Skylar Richardson, the 20-year-old former cheerleader who is accused of killing then burying her newborn baby in 2017.
Watch the trial live here:
Opening statements and the beginning of testimony occurred on Wednesday at the Warren County Courthouse.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.