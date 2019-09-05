Live Now
Hurricane Dorian threatens GA, SC, NC as Category 3 storm

WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in Skylar Richardson trial

Brooke “Skylar” Richardson stands during a break in the Warren County Courthouse during her trial Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment in the death of her newborn infant. She faces the possibility of life in prison.

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Testimony continues on Thursday in the trial of Brooke Skylar Richardson, the 20-year-old former cheerleader who is accused of killing then burying her newborn baby in 2017.

Watch the trial live here:

Opening statements and the beginning of testimony occurred on Wednesday at the Warren County Courthouse.

