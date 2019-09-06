WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in Skylar Richardson trial: Day 4

Brooke “Skylar” Richardson steps out of the courtroom ahead of the day’s proceedings, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Warren County Judge Donald Oda’s II courtroom at Warren County Common Pleas Court in Lebanon, Ohio. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment in the death of her newborn infant. She faces the possibility of life in prison.

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Testimony will continue on Friday in the case of Brooke Skylar Richardson, the 20-year-old former cheerleader who is accused of killing her newborn baby and burying her in the backyard.

The first witness is Susan Allen, a forensic pathologist who performed autopsy on newborn.

2 NEWS will stream the trial live on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.