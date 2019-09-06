WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in Skylar Richardson trial: Day 4

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Testimony will continue on Friday in the case of Brooke Skylar Richardson, the 20-year-old former cheerleader who is accused of killing her newborn baby and burying her in the backyard.
The first witness is Susan Allen, a forensic pathologist who performed autopsy on newborn.
