WATCH LIVE: Takoda’s Call group to speak at Montgomery County Commission

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A community group that formed after the death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins is speaking before the Montgomery County Commission Tuesday.

The group Takoda’s Call has called for an independent, external review of Montgomery County Children Services, reinstatement of the county’s Juvenile Court Citizen Review Board and the addition of an external ombudsman for Montgomery County Children Services.

Takoda Collins of Dayton died in December after suffering extreme abuse, according to authorities.

The boy’s father, Al-Mutahan McLean, remains in the Montgomery County Jail facing several charges, along with McLean’s girlfriend Amanda Hinze and her sister Jennifer Ebert.