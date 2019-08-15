WATCH LIVE: State Reps. expected to discuss gun control at Dayton Town Hall event

Breaking News
Judge: Oregon District shooter’s friend will remain in custody with no bond
by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Ohio House Leader Emilia Sykes are participating in an Ohio Promise Town Hall event where they are expected to discuss potential ways to “strengthen the state.”

The Town Hall is expected to begin around 4:30 pm at the Dayton Metro Library, located at 215 E. Third St.

State Reps. Kristin Boggs, Richard Brown, Tavia Galonski, Stephanie Howse, Allison Russo, and Casey Weinstein will also be in attendance.

The event is free and the public is welcome to attend.

