Sheriff identifies victims in deadly shooting near Yellow Springs

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details about the events surrounding a shootout that left two people dead.

Sheriff Gene Fischer tells us that a male and female had returned to their residence on Grinnell Road and were confronted by a man who threatened him with a weapon. The male homeowner, who has his CCW, fired at the man in self-defense and the two exchanged gunfire.

Around the same time, the homeowner’s ex-wife pulled up to the scene and started toward the female still in the homeowner’s car, threatening to kill her.

As a result, he exchanged gunfire with her as well. At the end of it, both the male and female suspects were dead.

The homeowner, and the female who was with him at the time, were uninjured.

The victims were identified Thursday as 59-year-old Cheryl Sanders and her husband, 56-year-old Robert R. Sanders. The two arrived from out of state.

Although gunfire was exchanged, it’s not immediately clear to law enforcement who fired the fatal shots that killed the ex-wife of the homeowner and her current husband.

The Sheriff said that as they were investigating the scene, they located a surveillance camera set up on a tree stump across the street from the home. Footage from this camera could be seen playing on a cellphone inside one of the victim’s cars. Sheriff Fischer says they are still looking into the possibility that this was an ambush.

One of the suspects’ vehicles had a counterfeit Ohio temporary tag on it, further leading law enforcement to believe this was a planned attack.

Five years before this incident, the homeowner had reached out to the Sheriff’s Office, saying that his ex-wife had tried to hire someone to murder him.

“About five years ago, the resident that lived there had notified us he had received information that the ex-wife was trying to hire somebody to murder him. This was out of state. The out of state agency had to take care of that. We would perform periodic checks on his home back then,” said Sheriff Fischer.

Sheriff Fischer stressed that this appears to be an isolated incident, and he does not believe there is a threat to residents in the area.