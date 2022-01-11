DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Chief of Police, Kamran Afzal will present the findings of an investigation into the officers’ actions in the case of Clifford Owensby.

Afzal stated that while the traffic stop was not in violation of any DPD policies in place at the time, the officers themselves were found in violation of policies such as muting the bodycam during the incident.

Afzal also said he expects changes to be made going forward.

Initial body camera video from the incident on September 30 showed officers pulling Owensby from his vehicle at a traffic stop after Owensby told officers he was paraplegic and unable to walk. On October 4, Owensby filed a complaint against the police department for profiling, unlawful arrest and illegal search and seizure.

Dayton Police Department released a statement on October 8 on the incident, which says in part:

“We recognize that we would all like to see interactions between citizens and police officers handled professionally. We need to do better, and this can be done by further developing the mutual respect and accountability necessary to make our city safer.”

