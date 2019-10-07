Prosecutor: Man charged with murder in case involving stolen cruiser, fatal crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Monday that a 32-year-old Dayton man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on two counts of murder, in addition to a number of other felonies, in connection with an August incident.

Prosecutor Heck announced that the Grand Jury indicted Raymond Walters on two counts of murder, each carrying a possible sentence of 15 years to life. He was additionally charged with 20 other felonies.

The full counts are as follows:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of involvuntary manslaughter

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of robbery

Three counts of aggravated vehicular assault

Three counts of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer

Three counts of vehicular assault

Three counts of grand theft motor vehicle

One count of vandalism

Walters allegedly stabbed his father with a knife on Xenia Road in Dayton before fleeing the scene in a pickup truck on Aug. 26, according to police. Walters then allegedly crash the pickup truck and stole a Riverside police cruiser and drove it at a high rate of speed while striking multiple vehicles.

Two six-year-old girls were killed as a result of the cruiser striking a car at Third Street and Patterson in Downtown Dayton.

Heck said that the death penalty would not be on the table for Walters.

Walters was charged with felonious assault on Sept. 27 in connection with the stabbing of his father. Walters had been released from the Lebanon Correctional Institution on Aug. 12 after being sentenced for committing a robbery.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.